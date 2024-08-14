Google officially discontinues the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro

TL;DR The Google Pixel Fold has officially been discontinued as Google prepares for the arrival of its newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have also been removed. The Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro will continue to be made available.

If you really want one of the discontinued phones, ti’s still possible to find it through retailers like Amazon at least for now.

It’s time to say goodbye to the Google Pixel Fold, as the company has officially discontinued its foldable in anticipation of the newly launched Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, as first reported by 9to5Google. The Pixel Fold isn’t the only device getting the axe; the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also no longer available.

This news isn’t particularly surprising. While Google typically continues to sell older models until stock runs out, the Pixel Fold is a different case. The Pro Fold isn’t just an upgrade — it’s essentially a complete reimagining. The form factor is larger, with a bigger display and better aspect ratio, and it even jumps two SoC generations with the upgrade to the new Tensor G4. Simply put, there’s little reason to buy the Pixel Fold now that its successor has arrived.

As for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, these two models are now two years old, so it makes sense that Google would pull them off their virtual shelves to better showcase the new Pixel 9 family. However, the Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8 family are still available.

The good news is it’s still relatively easy to get ahold of these discontinued phones if you have your heart set on the Pixel 7 series or the Google Pixel Fold for some reason. A quick look at retailers like Amazon shows that there’s still stock available for devices like the Pixel Fold ($1799 at Amazon) and Pixel 7 Pro ($589.98 at Amazon), though it’s hard to say how much longer this will remain the case.

