There's good news if you want Googlebooks with great battery life

The Google executive suggested that “core” Chrome OS capabilities will be available in the new platform:

There’s been so many years of evolution of Chrome OS and as you rightfully pointed out, so many different features that certainly power users have become accustomed to, but also just everyday users. And we’ve learned a ton along the way. And even things that I personally didn’t think were going to be such a big deal or so widely used — screen recording, screen capture, multi-paste, etc — I didn’t really think that those would be super widely used, but they are. So we’ve looked at all of those features and said, ‘okay, let’s make sure that where it makes sense, that we’re continuing to deliver it.’

Can I tell you that the buttons and links and knobs are gonna be in the same spot? No, because we’re rethinking so much of it. But I think what you’ll find is those core capabilities are going to be there and, in some ways, we’re going to be redesigning them in ways that we always wished we had in the past.