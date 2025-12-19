One of the last annoying side effects of the YouTube–Disney row is now fixed

TL;DR Movies Anywhere is once again syncing purchases from Google Play and YouTube after being disabled during YouTube TV and Disney’s dispute.

Syncing won’t resume automatically — you need to reconnect your Google account to Movies Anywhere to restore it.

The fix closes the last major fallout from the feud, which had already been resolved elsewhere weeks ago.

If you use Movies Anywhere to keep your movie purchases in one place, there’s some low-key good news to end the week. After disappearing during YouTube TV and Disney’s contract spat, syncing for Google Play and YouTube purchases is finally working again.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google Play and YouTube have now been restored as Movies Anywhere partners. Disney owns Movies Anywhere, and the service dropped Google support during the dispute, resulting in a break in cross-platform syncing. Now that Google has been reinstated, things are mostly back to normal. You just have to take one extra step.

If you were affected, you’ll need to reconnect your Google account to the service. Some people are already getting an email prompting them to do this, which is the quickest option. Following the link, signing in, and approving the connection should immediately restore syncing.

If that email doesn’t arrive, you can reconnect manually. Head to the Movies Anywhere website, log in to your account, open Settings, then choose Manage retailers. From there, reconnect to Google Play and follow the prompts to complete the setup.

This was the last unresolved piece from the Google–Disney dispute, which briefly knocked Disney channels off YouTube TV and caused a handful of knock-on issues for movie buyers. Most of that was sorted weeks ago, and while we knew this was coming, Movies Anywhere syncing took its time.

Now that it’s back, your Movies Anywhere library should once again stay neatly in sync across supported services after you relink your account, just in time for a festive week of family viewing.

