ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses put a 240Hz gaming monitor right on your face

The R1 also comes with a number of features we’ve come to expect in XREAL’s glasses, including head tracking powered by the company’s X1 chip to let you visually anchor your viewing window in real space. There are Bose-branded speakers in the glasses’ arms to provide personal audio.

XREAL hasn’t yet announced specific pricing or availability for the ROG XREAL R1, but says the glasses should be available in the first half of 2026. The company’s new 1S glasses are on sale now for $449; given the R1’s high-refresh rate displays and ROG branding, I’d expect the R1 to land at a higher price point.