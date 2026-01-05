Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses put a 240Hz gaming monitor right on your face
2 hours ago
- At CES, XREAL announced the ROG XREAL R1 glasses, built for gaming.
- The new glasses feature 240Hz micro-LED displays at a resolution of 1080p per eye.
- The glasses are expected to go on sale in the first half of 2026. Pricing hasn’t been announced.
Yesterday, AR glasses maker XREAL announced a refreshed version of its popular XREAL One glasses. The new XREAL 1S glasses improve on the original in a few ways, with a wider field of view, higher resolution, and more. Today at CES, XREAL took the wraps off another new pair of glasses: the ROG XREAL R1, a gaming-oriented pair of AR glasses made in partnership with Asus.
The R1’s gaming focus comes through mainly in its refresh rate. The micro-OLED displays under the ROG XREAL R1 clock in at a blistering 240Hz, and XREAL says that the glasses have a low latency of just three milliseconds.
In addition to the high-refresh rate displays, the R1 glasses also feature a wider field of view than XREAL’s other offerings at 57 degrees (compared to the 1S’s 52 degrees). XREAL says they’re “meant to be worn naturally throughout the day,” aided by features like automatic electrochroamatic lens tinting that responds to ambient light and even where you’re looking.
Using a ROG-branded dock, the R1 supports up to three different inputs you can easily cycle through. It also connects directly to the Asus ROG Ally handheld directly over USB-C.
The R1 also comes with a number of features we’ve come to expect in XREAL’s glasses, including head tracking powered by the company’s X1 chip to let you visually anchor your viewing window in real space. There are Bose-branded speakers in the glasses’ arms to provide personal audio.
XREAL hasn’t yet announced specific pricing or availability for the ROG XREAL R1, but says the glasses should be available in the first half of 2026. The company’s new 1S glasses are on sale now for $449; given the R1’s high-refresh rate displays and ROG branding, I’d expect the R1 to land at a higher price point.
