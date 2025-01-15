Google Workspace plans now cost more thanks to AI features you may or may not want

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is deprecating the Gemini for Workspace add-on and integrating all of its AI tools into the standard Workspace Business and Enterprise plans.

As part of this move, the company is also increasing the price of all Workspace Business and Enterprise plans by around $2 per user per month.

The price hike is effective immediately for new customers while existing subscribers will see changes starting in March.

In a bid to bring its AI features to more users, Google is integrating all the tools offered as part of the Gemini for Workspace add-on into the standard Workspace Business and Enterprise plans. As part of this move, the company will offer its suite of AI tools in Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, etc., to all Workspace subscribers at no additional cost. However, there’s a catch.

While Google will no longer charge an additional $20 per user per month for the Gemini AI features, it is increasing the price of all Workspace plans by around $2 per user per month. This new pricing goes into effect immediately for new customers, whereas existing customers will see changes starting March 17, 2025.

Although a $2 price hike is a bargain for those already paying for the Gemini add-on, it’s an unnecessary expense for Workspace subscribers who don’t use Google’s AI tools. Thankfully, Google has confirmed that very small business customers “are not subject to pricing changes at this time.”

The updated Workspace Business and Enterprise plans will offer users access to various AI tools, including email and document summaries, image generation, adaptive audio in Meet, enhanced smartfill in Sheets, access to NotebookLM Plus, and more. These features will roll out to Workspace Business edition subscribers today and for Enterprise edition customers later this month.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments