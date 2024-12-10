Schlage is first in line to support Google Wallet's new Wear OS keyless entry

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet on Wear OS recently gained support for mobile credentials.

The wearable app now has its first provider to deliver support for the feature.

This feature allows a user to unlock electronic locks with their smartwatch.

Google Wallet isn’t just for storing digital versions of your credit cards. You can also use the app for storing tickets, passes, loyalty cards, and more. Earlier this month, Google added support for mobile credentials on the Wear OS app. Now this feature has gained support from its first provider.

The parent company of Schlage Lock (Allegion) has announced it is the first provider to take advantage of Google Wallet’s mobile credentials on Wear OS. Starting now, you will be able to use Schlage mobile credentials on your Wear OS device, in addition to using them in the Android app.

With this new extended capability, you’ll be able to use your smartwatch to unlock door locks made by Schlage. The feature is designed to be a convenient solution when you need to gain access to buildings and offices. This feature works with access passes like employee badges, hotel room keys, student IDs, and more.

In terms of security, the company mentions that mobile credentials are safeguarded by multiple layers of security. If you lose your smartwatch or it gets stolen, the credential can also be easily removed.

While this is nice, Schlage is only a single provider. Google will need more providers to jump onboard to cover the plethora of other door lock brands out there.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments