Wear OS users can now access hotel rooms and offices with their watch

Wear OS has evolved into the platform of choice for some of the best smartwatches around. Although Wear OS is already feature-rich, there is always room for improvement and new features. One of the latest feature additions to the Wear OS platform isn’t coming through a platform update but rather through a Play Services update that brings more functionality to the Google Wallet app for Wear OS devices.

Google Play Services v24.47 brings an update to the Google Wallet app for Wear OS devices that expands the access cards you can use on wearables. Now, Google Wallet on Wear OS smartwatches supports hotel keys, campus IDs, and corporate badges, letting you use them without needing to pull your phone out.

Google Play services v24.47 (2024-12-02) Wallet: [Phone, Wear] With the access cards on wearables feature, you can use your hotel keys, campus IDs, and corporate badges on Android wearable devices.

This adds to the list of documents that Google Wallet supports on Wear OS. Initially, the smartwatch platform was limited to bank debit and credit cards, but it eventually added support for more transit options, QR codes, and barcodes too.