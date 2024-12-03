Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Wear OS users can now access hotel rooms and offices with their watch
- Wear OS users can now access hotel rooms, campus IDs, and corporate badges with their watches.
- This new functionality is rolling out through a Google Play Services update to the Google Wallet app.
Wear OS has evolved into the platform of choice for some of the best smartwatches around. Although Wear OS is already feature-rich, there is always room for improvement and new features. One of the latest feature additions to the Wear OS platform isn’t coming through a platform update but rather through a Play Services update that brings more functionality to the Google Wallet app for Wear OS devices.
Google Play Services v24.47 brings an update to the Google Wallet app for Wear OS devices that expands the access cards you can use on wearables. Now, Google Wallet on Wear OS smartwatches supports hotel keys, campus IDs, and corporate badges, letting you use them without needing to pull your phone out.
Google Play services v24.47 (2024-12-02)Wallet: [Phone, Wear] With the access cards on wearables feature, you can use your hotel keys, campus IDs, and corporate badges on Android wearable devices.
This adds to the list of documents that Google Wallet supports on Wear OS. Initially, the smartwatch platform was limited to bank debit and credit cards, but it eventually added support for more transit options, QR codes, and barcodes too.
If you don’t mind pulling out your phone, Google Wallet already does a whole lot more beyond cards. You can add your ID and driver’s license to Google Wallet, and even add your passport to it. Hopefully, Google brings support for these documents, too, to the Wear OS platform, letting you truly leave your phone behind without any issues.
Since Google Play Services v24.47 has just begun rolling out, it may take a few days for the update to reach your phone and smartwatch. Check back in a few days and let us know if you have received this new feature!