Google Wallet can now automatically fetch your train tickets from Gmail

After adding passport support to Google Wallet earlier this month, Google has introduced a new Gmail integration that automatically adds train tickets to the app. This integration paves the way for the upcoming train status updates feature, which will offer live updates for train tickets stored in the app.

Google says the wallet app will automatically import train tickets from your Gmail account (via 9to5Google ) as soon as you receive a confirmation email. The train tickets will appear alongside other saved passes, tickets, and loyalty cards, giving you easy access to all your tickets and cards in one place.

Along with the train ticket Gmail integration, Google is rolling out updates for the Google Wallet Wear OS app and web experience. On Wear OS smartwatches, the wallet app will now group passes to declutter the UI and let you archive old passes that you no longer need. It will also let you view unscannable passes right on your wrist.

As for the web experience, Google is expanding support to 28 more countries. It is now available in a total of 43 countries, including:

Austria France Liechtenstein Romania United Arab Emirates Belgium Germany Lithuania San Marino USA Brazil Greece Luxembourg Slovakia Vietnam Bulgaria Hungary Malaysia Slovenia Croatia Iceland Malta Spain Cyprus Ireland Monaco Sweden Czech Republic Israel Netherlands Switzerland Denmark Italy Norway Thailand Estonia Japan Poland UK Finland Latvia Portugal Ukraine

Google says this is the first phase of its expansion, and it plans to bring the web experience to more countries. Additionally, the company has released the Google Wallet app for Android in ten more countries. These include Bermuda, Cambodia, El Salvador, Guernsey, Kosovo, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, and Tajikistan.