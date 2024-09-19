Google Wallet has become so multifaceted that millions of people are using it in the manner they find most convenient. That might just be holding all those annoying loyalty cards, keeping their driver’s license handy, or even storing a digital version of their passports. But if you’re truly going to go digital and ditch the bulky physical wallet, you’ll need to learn how to add and remove cards in Google Wallet. It’s very straightforward, and we’ll navigate you through it in the quick guide below.

QUICK ANSWER To add a card to Google Wallet, open the app and select + Add to Wallet > Payment Card > New credit or debit card. Scan the card or enter the details, then follow any verification instructions. To remove a card from Google Wallet, navigate to the card and tap it to see the details, then select the three dots menu > Remove payment method and confirm.

How to remove a card from Google Wallet

How to add a card to Google Wallet

Once you open the app, tap + Add to Wallet in the bottom right corner. If you haven’t yet added a card, you’ll also see an Add payment card option in the center of the screen. You’ll see a list of options for cards or documents you can add. Hit Payment Card. On the next screen, select New credit or debit card. Alternatively, you can choose a card you already have saved within the Google ecosystem like on your Google Account, Google Play, or YouTube. Add your card by either scanning it using your phone’s camera or entering the card details manually. If you do the latter, you’ll need the card number, expiration date, and CVC (the three-digit code on the back of the card). Depending on the card, verification may be required. This could be a text message, email, or phone call from your card issuer. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the verification. Once verified, your card will be added to Google Wallet. If you have multiple cards on the app and don’t want to pay using the wrong one accidentally, you can set the card as your default payment method by tapping on it and selecting Set as default.

How to remove a card from Google Wallet

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Removing expired cards or those you no longer need from Google Wallet is a prudent step. Here’s how you do it: Open the app, swipe to the card you want to remove and tap it. This will open the card details . Hit on the three dots menu in the top right. Select Remove payment method. Confirm the removal to finalize the process. The card will then be deleted from your account.

FAQs

How do I manually add a card to Google Wallet? If it’s a payment card, follow the steps above to manually add it to your Google Wallet, inputting the details when required. For other types of cards or custom cards, select the appropriate option after hitting + Add to Wallet and follow the prompts.

Can you add two cards to Google Wallet? Yes, you can add multiple cards to Google Wallet. The default card is automatically selected when you make a payment, so ensure the correct card is set as default to avoid accidental charges to the wrong account.

