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Google Wallet wants to give you more say over how your sensitive passes are shared

You'll soon see per-pass privacy settings for private passes in Wallet.
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29 minutes ago

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Google Wallet logo on smartphone next to credit cards and cash Stock photo 12
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google Wallet is adding the ability to control how private passes work with Google services like Autofill.
  • Users will soon see per-pass privacy settings for private passes, as announced by Google in the latest Play Services update.

Google has shared details of its April update to Google Play services, which includes a small but meaningful privacy change in Google Wallet.

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According to the official changelog, users will be able to control how private passes in Wallet interact with other Google services like Autofill.

Specifically, Google notes: “You can now control how private passes in Wallet work with other Google services like Autofill through new per-pass privacy settings.”

While Google has not fully explained how this will work yet, we spotted related strings in the latest Play Services beta that mention Autofill settings for specific private passes like driver’s licenses and passports.

Code
<string name="autofill_driver_license_label">"Driver's license"</string><string name="autofill_passport_label">Passport</string>

This suggests that users may soon be able to decide whether specific sensitive passes can be used for Autofill on a case-by-case basis. For instance, you could choose to allow Autofill to use your passport but block access to your driver’s license.

Since Play Services updates roll out gradually, this feature is not widely available just yet. It should roll out for more users over time once the update goes wide.

New Google Wallet UI running on a Pixel, as of April 2026.
Joe Maring / Android Authority

Meanwhile, Google also mentions the redesigned Wallet interface in the changelog. The company notes that the new UI makes it easier to quickly access passes, search, and discover what you need. This redesign has already started rolling out in recent days, so some users may already see it on their devices.

Code strings courtesy Assemble Debug

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