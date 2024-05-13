Using Google Wallet on a super-old Android phone? It's time to upgrade.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has quietly updated its support page to note new Google Wallet requirements.

The payment app now requires Android 9 Pie or later, and Wear OS 2.x or later.

This means you might want to upgrade your phone or watch if it’s very old.

Google Wallet is the company’s first-party payment solution on Android phones and watches, allowing you to quickly make payments via NFC and store passes/tickets. Unfortunately, it looks like Google is phasing out support for super-old phones and watches.

9to5Google spotted an official support page that reveals Google Wallet will require Android 9 Pie or higher on Android. Furthermore, Wallet on smartwatches will require Wear OS 2.x or later. This new requirement goes into effect from June 10, 2024.

“To help keep Wallet features such as tap-to-pay transactions more secure, we must be able to send security updates to your device. Security updates aren’t available for Android versions below 9,” the company explained on its page. Google previously listed 2016’s Android 7.0 Nougat as the minimum requirement for Wallet.

The good news is that the new requirement isn’t exactly stringent, as Android 9 Pie was released way in 2018. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 families, the HUAWEI P10 range, and the original Google Pixel series all received an update to Pie. So you can continue to use one of these phones if you’re not ready to upgrade just yet.

It’s also worth noting that there are plenty of old watches still running Wear OS 2.x, so you don’t have to upgrade to a Wear OS 3.0 or Wear OS 4.0 wearable if you’re still happy with your current smartwatch.

