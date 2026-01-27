Exclusive: Here's your first look at Google Wallet's favorite passes feature and new UI

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new grid-style UI for the Wallet home screen which focuses on “favorited” passes.

The app will automatically favorite the first four passes for users, though these can be manually unstarred or added to later.

The updated interface includes more prominent colored tiles and introduces a split-style floating action button for additional features.

We’ve previously spotted Google working on a new UI for Google Wallet, one that better accommodates your favorite passes for quicker access. At the time, we didn’t know exactly what this new UI would look like, whether the favorited passes would be highlighted on the Wallet app’s home screen, or appear directly on the phone’s home screen. Thanks to a recent Google Wallet update, we now have a much better idea of how favoriting passes would work in the new UI.

In a future release of Google Wallet, users will see a notice explaining how to star (or unstar) their favorite passes to add (or remove) them from the app’s home screen.

The notice mentions that the first four passes are already favorited for the user by Google. However, in case the user disagrees with the selection, they can unstar the pass to remove it from the app home screen.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We managed to activate the new favorites UI within Google Wallet v26.3.856536501 to give you an early look:

Current app home screen UI Upcoming app home screen UI Upcoming app home screen UI

The current UI for Google Wallet’s home screen/landing page features a list-style UI. While the icons are distinct between items, it’s not the best for quickly locating a pass.

In the future, Google Wallet’s home screen could feature colorful cards in a grid-style UI. The four favorite passes that Google will auto-select for users will appear as shown in the second screenshot above. If the user ends up favoriting more than four passes, the UI will accommodate all of them as shown in the third screenshot above.

Eagle-eyed users will also notice that the upcoming UI could feature the previously spotted split-style floating action button for adding and viewing more passes. The “View more” button is needed because the app’s landing page will likely only show favorited passes.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Neither the new UI nor the new floating action button has rolled out in Google Wallet yet. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow