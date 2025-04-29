Here are the latest US states to gain support for Google Wallet digital IDs

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Wallet will soon add support for IDs from Arkansas, Montana, West Virginia, and Puerto Rico.

Residents in Arizona, New Mexico, Georgia, and Maryland will be able to use their digital IDs at the DMV.

Users will eventually be able to use their digital ID to recover Amazon accounts, access online health services with CVS, and more.

Since the rollout of digital IDs in 2022, Google Wallet has slowly but surely been adding support for an increasing number of US states. Currently, the app supports Arizona, Maryland, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, and California. But soon it will be adding a few more to that list.

Today, Google announced that Wallet will soon expand digital ID support to residents in Arkansas, Montana, Puerto Rico, and West Virginia. However, the company doesn’t specify an exact date for when support will arrive. There are also some new use cases for digital IDs for existing eligible states.

If you live in Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, or New Mexico, you’ll will be able to use your digital ID at the DMV. Google also mentions that you’ll be able to use your ID pass created from a US passport to travel domestically at supported airports. However, this won’t work with ID passes made with UK passports.

The tech giant also offered a glimpse into capabilities that will come down the road. Eventually, users will be able to use their digital ID to “recover Amazon accounts, access online health services with CVS and MyChart by Epic, verify profiles on platforms like Uber and more.”

Elsewhere, Google revealed that you’ll be able to change scanned passes stored in your Google Wallet. More countries and devices now have support for Autofill notifications. And Google Wallet is expanding to 50 more countries.

