Google Vids is now rolling out, promising seamless video creation

TL;DR Google Vids, an AI-powered video creation tool, is now rolling out to Workspace users.

Vids helps create videos quickly with features like automated storyboards, voiceovers, and media suggestions.

It is available for Google Workspace Business, Enterprise, and Education customers with Gemini add-ons.

Today, Google announced the general availability of Google Vids, an AI-powered video creation tool integrated into its Workspace suite of apps. Previously only available to Gemini for Google Workspace customers, Vids is now expanding to a broader range of Workspace subscription plans.

Vids leverages Google’s Gemini AI technology to streamline the video creation process. One notable feature is “Help me create,” which generates an initial storyboard from a user prompt and a Google Drive document. Gemini analyzes the content and suggests scenes, stock media, text, scripts, and background music to create a draft video.

Users can further customize their videos with animations, transitions, photo effects, and royalty-free stock content. Vids also offers AI-powered voiceovers with a selection of preset voices or the option to record a voiceover using a teleprompter with Gemini read-along and rolling features.

While the core Vids application is available in multiple languages, the AI-powered features, such as “Help me create” and the read-along teleprompter, are currently limited to English. Google plans to expand language support for these features in the future.

A fine print in today’s announcement is that Google promises users full access to AI-powered features in Vids only until December 31, 2025. Usage limits for these features may apply beginning in 2026, for which the company will notify users in advance.

For now, Vids is activated by default for select editions of Google Workspace, including Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise tiers, and Education Plus, as well as Gemini add-on customers. The rollout will begin today, November 7, and last several weeks.

As AI continues to advance, tools like Vids are likely to become increasingly prevalent. While they will undoubtedly serve as valuable tools for increasing efficiency and accessibility, they also raise some potential concerns about the erosion of human creativity and the potential for homogenization of AI-generated videos.

