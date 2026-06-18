Google Vids is making it easier to create longer clips with Veo

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Vids is getting two new features.

Users can now create longer clips using the “Extend” option to maintain continuity.

It also supports generating multiple clips simultaneously for faster iteration.

Google has been making steady improvements to Google Vids: it added Veo 3.1 a couple of months ago, and made AI avatars available to free users in the US. Now, the company is making it easier to create longer video clips and quickly iterate on ideas.

Google today announced that it’s bringing two new features to Google Vids. First, users can now create longer clips with Veo by using the new “Extend” option. This ensures continuity across scenes by allowing users to extend the typical eight-second clips by an additional eight seconds.

Akshay Gangwar / Android Authority

Users can now also generate multiple clips at once, making it easier to iterate on ideas. Previously, users had to wait for the first generation to complete before starting another, resulting in a long wait while experimenting with different prompt styles and ideas.

I used the new “Extend” feature and simultaneous generation capabilities to make a video of a man driving through a desert and arriving at his destination, and the process is definitely easier and faster now.

Both features are rolling out today for Business, Enterprise, and Education Plus users. They are also available on consumer accounts with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription. Google says the rollout will be complete within three days, so you’ll just have to wait if you’re unable to see the changes in your account.

There are also no admin controls for the new features, so users on Workspace accounts can freely access them without waiting for a Workspace admin to enable the features.

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