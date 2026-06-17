Google now lets you try its custom AI avatars without signing up for a paid plan

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Vids is bringing free AI avatars and video tools to all US Google account holders.

AI avatars can interact with props and custom backgrounds for more personalized videos.

Google plans to expand the feature beyond the US in the coming months.

We’ve all sat through endless dry presentations where the key takeaways simply don’t stick. Making those bullet points into a fun video used to take a quiet room, ring lights, and hours of awkward retakes. Google Vids wants to remove that barrier.

Google announced in a blog post that Google Vids is opening up its AI avatars and video generation tools to all Google account holders in the US, at no cost whatsoever.

This video editor combines traditional timeline tools with its generative AI muscle. This means you get a digital presenter to do the heavy lifting rather than rushing to get yourself recorded. You can convert any existing Google Slides deck with a click, and Vids will automatically storyboard the content, then draft a script and insert a customizable AI spokesperson to narrate it.

Under the hood, these new features are powered by Google’s latest video generation model, Veo 3.1, and Lyria 3 for custom music scoring.

Neither are you just slapping a static face on a screen. You can tell these avatars to play with uploaded props and place them against your own backdrops, making them great for tutorials, travel vlogs or client pitches. All avatar content is also embedded with a SynthID watermark to confirm it was AI-generated, to keep things transparent.

Anyone can jump in right now, but free accounts are limited to 10 Veo video generations per month. The free AI avatars are now available for US users, with other regions to get them in the coming months. If you need more headroom, you’ll need to step up to a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription to unlock up to 1,000 generations a month.

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