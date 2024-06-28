Google Vids is now available to test for free, ahead of public launch

Google

TL;DR Google has started testing its AI-powered video editing app, dubbed Vids.

The app is available exclusively to Workspace Labs testers, but it’s expected to roll out to paying users later this year.

Vids uses Google’s Gemini AI to quickly create a storyboard and script after you describe the video’s theme and purpose.

Earlier this year, Google announced a new AI-powered video creation app within the Google Workspace suite. Dubbed Google Vids, it’s a tool meant to assist you in quickly creating internal video content and the result is almost like a PowerPoint presentation on steroids. At the time, Google said it would begin testing the feature in June. It now appears that the company has kept its promise, as keen-eyed Workspace Labs users have spotted that the app is now live and fully functional (h/t Artem Russakovskii).

While you can start a video project from scratch, Google Vids has a Gemini AI integration that does the hard work for you. The list of things the AI can do on your behalf is quite extensive — it can create slides, write a script, find relevant stock footage from Shutterstock, and generally storyboard the entire video. You can then edit the video by adding or removing elements like slides, text fields, images, and recordings before exporting it as an MP4 file.

Compared to Google Docs where the AI-powered Help me Write feature is tucked away to the side, Vids puts a Gemini prompt front and center. Opening a new project presents you with a text field where you can describe the video’s themes or goals in a few sentences. You can also tell the AI to use documents from your Google Drive. Alternatively, you can skip the AI integration altogether and start with one of the pre-existing templates.

Check out the following screenshots from a video produced using the prompt “Inform our employees about the latest findings on the benefits of video games. Highlight how video games can improve cognitive functions, problem-solving skills, and social interaction.”

As you can see, the AI’s attempts are quite basic at the moment, so it’s not a completely automated experience. However, the app should improve in the coming weeks before Google Vids rolls out to paying Google Workspace users. We also didn’t spot the AI-powered voiceover feature Google demonstrated on stage back in April. Still, you can sign up for access to Workspace Labs and try out Vids for free.

The whole experience is reminiscent of iMovie or Windows Movie Maker, give or take some features. In other words, Google Vids will work well enough for short and throwaway videos that you will likely only use once at school or work. And thanks to the Gemini integration, creating these videos won’t take as long.

