Google’s new checkout protocol lets you buy products without leaving your search results

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new universal checkout protocol aims to complete the purchase for you directly within a Gemini chat or AI search interface.

Google built the Universal Commerce Protocol with input from major players like Shopify, Walmart, Target, Etsy, and Wayfair, with more than 20 partners already signed on.

The new “Business Agents” also let brands answer shopper questions in conversational results using their own product knowledge.

Imagine asking your phone for new running shoes, and instead of just getting links, an AI finds and buys them for you, so you don’t have to switch between tabs. That future is now much closer. Google has unveiled a new open-standard framework that aims to make autonomous, AI-led shopping a real part of how we buy things online.

At the center of this change is a protocol called Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP). It serves as a common language, enabling AI agents to connect with retailers, payment systems, and shopping platforms without requiring custom connections.

Google says the protocol was developed with input from major companies like Shopify, Walmart, Target, Etsy, and Wayfair. Over 20 partners have joined so far, showing that this is not just a small test. Google sees it as the foundation for the next phase of online shopping.

For shoppers, the biggest change will appear in AI-powered tools like Search’s AI Mode and the Gemini app. If an AI suggests a product from a participating retailer, you won’t just see a link. You can check out right within the AI, using payment and shipping details from Google Pay and your Google Wallet. PayPal support is coming soon, too.

Additionally, Google is launching Business Agents, which let retailers answer customer questions directly in conversational search results, using their own voice and product knowledge. Instead of a basic AI summary, shoppers can get real-time answers that feel more like talking to a helpful store associate.

Google is also trying out ways for merchants to show exclusive deals and offers right in AI conversations, so discounts appear just as a user is about to make a purchase.

All of this is part of Google’s move toward more conversational, intent-based search. For example, asking for “comfortable trail running shoes under $120” already works well in AI Mode. UCP takes it further by letting users go from discovery to purchase without having to return to traditional online shopping steps.

