No console, no problem: Xbox Game Pass is coming to Google TV this year

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR It looks like Google TV will finally gain support for Xbox Game Pass this year.

TCL has announced that the Xbox app is coming to its flagship X11L TVs via an OTA update.

It’s unclear whether support will also be headed to the Google TV Streamer or other Google TV-powered devices.

TCL just unveiled its new X11L flagship TV series at CES 2026. These Google TV-powered televisions not only feature the new Gemini for TV experience, but apparently, they’ll also be the first ones to bring Xbox Game Pass to the Google TV platform later this year.

According to TCL’s press release, the Xbox Game Pass app will roll out to X11L TVs via an over-the-air update later this year. The app has already launched on LG TVs and Amazon Fire TVs, and it’s been available on Samsung TVs for some time.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The Xbox app turns your TV into a cloud-gaming screen. Instead of needing an Xbox console, games are streamed directly from Microsoft’s servers onto your TV. All you need is an internet connection, a paired controller, and your Microsoft account, and you’re good to start playing from the Game Pass library without having to download anything or connect a console.

That said, TCL’s announcement is the first we’re hearing of the Xbox app coming to Google TV this year. Google hasn’t officially announced anything, nor do we know if the app will also be available on the Google TV Streamer, Chromecast with Google TV, or other Google TV-powered devices.

Follow