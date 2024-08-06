The Google TV Streamer is a surprising smart home powerhouse

TL;DR Google has announced the new Google TV Streamer, combining entertainment and smart home functionalities.

The streamer includes a built-in Thread border router, eliminating the need for a separate smart home hub.

The device features a Google Home panel, which allows users to control smart home devices and view live camera feeds.

After months of speculation, we finally have a new streaming device from Google: the Google TV Streamer. The device aims to one-up the existing Chromecast lineup by offering an enhanced viewing experience while also serving as a versatile smart home hub.

The device’s standout feature is the inclusion of a Thread border router. Thread is a low-power wireless networking protocol that works in tandem with Matter, which is the new universal smart home standard. The Thread integration allows the Google TV Streamer to ensure seamless setup and control of Matter-compatible smart home devices, from lights and switches to thermostats and security cameras.

A key advantage of having Thread built into the streamer is that all Matter-compatible devices will work seamlessly over either Wi-Fi or Thread. This can help reduce the load on your Wi-Fi router by not routing all smart home traffic through it. Moreover, the Google TV Streamer eliminates the need to purchase a separate Matter hub, which is often a significant expense while setting up a smart home.

The Google TV Streamer’s design as a set-top box, as opposed to the dongle design of previous Chromecast devices, is intentional. Google emphasizes the importance of placing the device in an open area to maximize its capabilities as a Thread border router.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Beyond its hardware capabilities, the Google TV Streamer features a Google Home panel that appears directly on your TV screen, offering a user-friendly interface reminiscent of the Google Home app and Nest Hubs. This panel lets you control your smart home devices from your TV, whether you’re adjusting lighting, managing thermostats, or checking live feeds from security cameras.

Another highlight is the new remote that comes with the streamer, which features a customizable button that can be set as a shortcut to the Google Home panel, providing quick access to smart home controls.

Google TV Streamer Google TV Streamer 22% performance increase over Chromecast • Matter compatible MSRP: $99.99 Google's boldest streaming device ever. Carrying on the legacy of the Chromecast, the Google TV Streamer brings a sleek new design, more power, a redesigned remote, and smart home hub features to Google TV. See price at Amazon

At $100, the Google TV Streamer is more expensive than previous Chromecast models. However, the combination of advanced streaming capabilities and integrated smart home features may justify the higher cost for many users. The device is scheduled to begin shipping in September, so there’s a bit of a wait before you’ll be able to get your hands on one.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments