Google TV Streamer’s new smart home panel won’t come to older devices (for now)

The home panel feature is currently exclusive to the Google TV Streamer, though Google has hinted it may eventually come to older Android TV and Google TV devices.

The decision to limit the home panel to the Google TV Streamer could be due to the device’s faster CPU and increased RAM.

It’s been nearly four years since Google launched its 4K Chromecast with Google TV. The Mountain View tech giant is now launching a brand-new streaming device called the Google TV Streamer that will enhance your streaming capabilities and take your smart home experience to a whole new level.

This new device features a smart home panel that will allow users to view and manage integrated smart home devices directly through their TV or via voice commands through the remote. So, say you’ve come across a new movie that you’d like to watch, you won’t have to reach for your smartphone to dim the lights, adjust the thermostat, or check your security camera feed — instead, you’ll be able to control all of these devices through your TV’s screen with just one click.

While this is a really cool feature to have as part of your streaming experience, the only limitation is that, for now, it will remain exclusive to the Google TV Streamer. However, Google has hinted that it’s considering bringing the feature to Android TVs and Google TVs in the future.

We’re not sure why Google is limiting the rollout of this feature to just the Google TV Streamer, but one possible reason could be potential hardware limitations. The new Google TV Streamer has a 22% faster CPU and more RAM, making it better suited to handle the demands of managing multiple smart home devices simultaneously.

Having said that, we’re hopeful that Google will roll out the home panel to other devices through a software update in the future. So, even if you’re not updating to the Google TV Streamer right now, it might be just a matter of time before you have access to the home panel on your Android TV or Google TV.

