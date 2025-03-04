Google TV Streamer not in your country yet? We have bad news

TL;DR Google has confirmed to Android Authority that it will not launch the Google TV Streamer in multiple key markets where the Pixel portfolio is already present.

The company says the strong proliferation of smart TVs in these markets is the reason it’s not launching the device in these regions, but the Chromecast with Google TV will remain available.

Google replaced the Chromecast with Google TV with the Google TV Streamer in September. However, the new and improved streaming device isn’t available everywhere, including key markets where Google sells most of its Pixel smartphones. That’s unfortunate because, despite having built-in streaming capabilities, smart TVs often become sluggish within a few years due to weak processors, lack of updates, and general neglect from TV manufacturers. This is where devices like the Google TV Streamer can make a big difference, offering a smooth, up-to-date Android TV streaming experience with the added benefit of consistent updates from Google.

In our review, we found that the Google TV Streamer, while being a bit pricey, brings a significant upgrade over the Chromecast experience. Unfortunately, Google has confirmed to Android Authority that it has no plans to launch the device in several markets, including India, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, and potentially other APAC regions.

Mike Abary, VP of Devices and Services for APAC at Google, told us, “We evaluate the market and look at what are the opportunities, like, how big is the market, how proliferated have built-in streaming capabilities in actual televisions has become.”

He explained that these regions have strong competition across various smart TV price segments, making it less compelling for Google to introduce its latest streaming device there.

For now, consumers in these markets will have to stick with the Chromecast with Google TV. The streaming dongle remains available in many of these countries, and Google has no immediate plans to discontinue it.

