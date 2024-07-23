Google TV will no longer let you rent or purchase videos, but there's a solution

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is removing the option to purchase or rent movies and TV shows from Google TV across all platforms.

Purchases will only be available through the YouTube app or YouTube on the web going forward.

Users will be able to access previous purchases through Google TV, but new purchases will only appear in the YouTube library.

Google is streamlining movie and TV show purchases across its platforms by limiting all transactions to YouTube. With this change, users will no longer be able to make purchases through Google TV on Google TV devices and Android TV devices or through the Google TV mobile app.

Although Google TV won’t give users the option to purchase movies and TV shows, Google has clarified that previous purchases will still be accessible through the app regardless of the platform where the purchase was made. This change will only affect future purchases.

Once the change goes into effect, users will have to head to YouTube’s Movies & Shows page to buy or rent movies and TV shows or search for them on the platform. These new purchases will only be available on YouTube, and users won’t be able to access them via the Google TV app on any platform.

Google has started rolling out this change, and it should appear for all users over the next few weeks. Until then, some users might still be able to make new purchases through Google TV. These purchases will automatically show up in the Your Library page on YouTube within the Rentals, Movies, and Shows sections following the rollout.

Google has been working to consolidate movie and TV show purchases across platforms for quite a while. The company first shelved the Play Store’s Movies & TV shows section back in 2022 and announced that Google TV would be the default destination for all purchases on mobile and Android TV devices.

However, users still had three options to rent and purchase movies, including the Google TV app, the Shop tab on Android TV devices, and YouTube. The latest change is the final step in the process, as it limits all movie and TV show purchases and rentals to one service across platforms.

