Google TV and GLAAD are curating a bunch of awesome LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows for Pride Month

Google

TL;DR To celebrate Pride Month 2024, Google and GLAAD have partnered to create a curated list of LGBTQ+ content.

This content will be promoted on Google TV in its own section so you don’t need to hunt for it on your streaming services.

Google TV will also have free, ad-supported live coverage of Pride parades.

Today is the first day of 2024’s Pride Month. Every year, June is set aside to celebrate and amplify the oft-marginalized voices of the LGBTQ+ community. To help with that amplification, Google TV and GLAAD — the world’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy group — have partnered together to offer a curated list of movies and TV shows you can stream that focus on the LGBTQ+ community.

When you fire up your Google TV today, you will see a new section promoting this curated content. Inside, you’ll find movies and TV shows from various streaming services that are about, feature, or focus on the LGBTQ+ community. This will save you the hassle of needing to hunt around the various services you subscribe to and instead allow you just to click and start watching.

You can find some highlights of the featured content below if you’re looking for recommendations.

Meanwhile, Google TV will also have free, ad-supported (FAST) coverage of Pride parade events around the world. Even if you can’t be there in person, you can see what Pride is all about as the community celebrates!

Google TV & GLAAD content highlights

Movies Moonlight (2016): This Oscar-winning film focuses on three defining eras of one man’s life as he navigates both the complex world around him and the confusing world within.

This Oscar-winning film focuses on three defining eras of one man’s life as he navigates both the complex world around him and the confusing world within. Paris is Burning (1990): An incredible documentary about the “ball” culture of 1980s-era New York City and the LGBTQ+ community that made it so compelling.

An incredible documentary about the “ball” culture of 1980s-era New York City and the LGBTQ+ community that made it so compelling. But I’m a Cheerleader (1999): This cult classic comedy film stars a young Natasha Lyonne who is forced to go to a conversion therapy camp to “cure” her sexuality.

This cult classic comedy film stars a young Natasha Lyonne who is forced to go to a conversion therapy camp to “cure” her sexuality. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019): Already on some “best films of all time” lists, this beautiful movie focuses on the relationship between an aristocrat and a painter commissioned to paint her portrait.

TV shows Yellowjackets (2021): This is not only one of the best LGBTQ+ shows in recent memory but just one of the best shows in general. It’s a strange combination of a survival, horror, coming-of-age, and situation comedy story, and it works.

This is not only one of the best LGBTQ+ shows in recent memory but just one of the best shows in general. It’s a strange combination of a survival, horror, coming-of-age, and situation comedy story, and it works. Will & Grace (1998): This sitcom classic has been nominated for a whopping 96 Emmy Awards and is the first prime-time television series on US television to star openly gay lead characters.

This sitcom classic has been nominated for a whopping 96 Emmy Awards and is the first prime-time television series on US television to star openly gay lead characters. What We Do in the Shadows (2019): This hilarious mockumentary-style show focuses on vampires trying to live their lives in modern society on Staten Island.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments