You’ll soon be able to point and click your way around Google TV like you're using a Wiimote

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google TV team plans to update the remote experience for faster navigation.

The company will introduce pointer remote support.

This feature will allow you to use your TV remote like a mouse.

Today is the first day of Google I/O 2026, and that means we’re getting a flurry of announcements. Although I/O is a conference meant for developers, there’s still plenty of news that relates to the average user. For example, you’ll soon be able to use a pointer remote to move through Google TV in a new way.

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Google TV is preparing to introduce a new remote experience on the platform. The team is bringing motion-controlled pointer remote support to the big screen. The goal of this new feature is to make navigating content-heavy pages, especially the Google TV home page, much faster.

It works just as you would imagine, aiming your controller at the TV to direct a cursor to the item you want to select. Think of using a mouse and a cursor to quickly get to the app you’re navigating to. Or a more apt comparison would be using a Nintendo Wii remote to interact with items on the screen.

Developers are being directed to tell Google Play if their apps are designed to support pointers. This means you’ll be able to find out which apps support the feature right in the Play Store.

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