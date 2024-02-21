New Google TV feature makes it faster to discover and reach content

Google

TL;DR Google has added a new quick-access row to the Google TV interface.

It will help users discover new content without switching from app to app.

The feature is only available in the US and will roll out widely in the country over the next few weeks.

Google is adding a small but handy new feature to Android TV devices in the US. Over the next few weeks, the Google TV interface will show a quick access row to help users discover new TV shows and movies to watch in a faster way.

The new quick access row will feature buttons like “Play next,” “Free Live TV,” “Top Selling Movies,” “Popular Movies and Shows,” and “Trending on Google.” These buttons will allow users to jump to new content without having to switch between multiple apps.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the new quick access row in Google TV will be available outside of the US just yet. If you’re in the US and don’t see the new feature, you’ll have to wait for a few more days before Google completes its nationwide rollout.

