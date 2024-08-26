Google brings even more free channels to your Google TV device

Google TV devices offer a variety of built-in free TV channels, ranging from movies and food to reality TV and game shows. Google has added more channels in the last few months, and it’s not stopping there.

Streaming Better spotted the arrival of eight new channels back in March, while 9to5Google recently spotted the addition of the Family Feud Classic and RigTV channels. Check out all the new options below.

Cheaters

CBC News and Explore

Court TV Legendary Trials

Family Feud Classic

FilmRise Horror

FilmRise True Crime

Grit Xtra

Heartland

Laff More

Rig TV

These additions also come after 10 more free channels were added to Google TV devices back in June. Google’s own built-in channels aren’t the only option if you want free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels on your device. The platform also offers free streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex, and more.