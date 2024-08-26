Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google brings even more free channels to your Google TV device
- Google has added more channels to Google TV devices in recent months.
- These channels join 10 more that were added to the platform back in June.
Google TV devices offer a variety of built-in free TV channels, ranging from movies and food to reality TV and game shows. Google has added more channels in the last few months, and it’s not stopping there.
Streaming Better spotted the arrival of eight new channels back in March, while 9to5Google recently spotted the addition of the Family Feud Classic and RigTV channels. Check out all the new options below.
- Cheaters
- CBC News and Explore
- Court TV Legendary Trials
- Family Feud Classic
- FilmRise Horror
- FilmRise True Crime
- Grit Xtra
- Heartland
- Laff More
- Rig TV
These additions also come after 10 more free channels were added to Google TV devices back in June. Google’s own built-in channels aren’t the only option if you want free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels on your device. The platform also offers free streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi, Plex, and more.
The news also comes after Google announced Android 14 for TV earlier this year. The updated TV OS brings improvements like snappier performance, new energy modes, several accessibility options, and picture-in-picture support.