Google TV now offers over 130 built-in free channels

Google TV ‘s Live tab received a major refresh last year, which included over 800 free TV channels offering a wide range of content. Google has periodically bolstered the free channel collection over the past year, with the latest update adding even more options to the mix.

StreamingBetter reports that 10 new Free Ad-Support Television (FAST) channels appear to be rolling out as part of the June 2024 update. The new selection includes:

FilmRise Western

ION Plus

Johnny Carson TV

Noticias Telemundo Ahora

Property & Reno

Real Disaster Channel

Supermarket Sweep

The FBI Files

World’s Wildest Police Videos

Yahoo Finance

While Google relies heavily on its content partnerships with Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack for a majority of the FAST channels available on Google TV, the portfolio includes a growing number of the company’s own channels. The original list included 77 such channels, but the tally has now jumped to over 130.