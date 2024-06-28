Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google TV now offers over 130 built-in free channels
- Google is rolling out 10 new free channels to Google TV users, including FBI Files, Johnny Carson TV, and ION Plus.
- The latest update brings the tally of Google’s own free channels from around 80 last year to over 130.
Google TV‘s Live tab received a major refresh last year, which included over 800 free TV channels offering a wide range of content. Google has periodically bolstered the free channel collection over the past year, with the latest update adding even more options to the mix.
StreamingBetter reports that 10 new Free Ad-Support Television (FAST) channels appear to be rolling out as part of the June 2024 update. The new selection includes:
- FilmRise Western
- ION Plus
- Johnny Carson TV
- Noticias Telemundo Ahora
- Property & Reno
- Real Disaster Channel
- Supermarket Sweep
- The FBI Files
- World’s Wildest Police Videos
- Yahoo Finance
While Google relies heavily on its content partnerships with Tubi, Plex, Pluto TV, and Haystack for a majority of the FAST channels available on Google TV, the portfolio includes a growing number of the company’s own channels. The original list included 77 such channels, but the tally has now jumped to over 130.
Google’s channels are listed under Google TV in the Live tab, and users don’t need to install third-party apps to start watching. However, channels from content partners require the associated app and, in some cases, may even prompt users to create a free account for the service.
Google’s FAST channels seem to be a great source of ad revenue for the search giant as it recently announced a new Google TV network for advertisers specifically for these channels. This could, in turn, result in even more free channels in the future, leaving Google TV users spoilt for choice.