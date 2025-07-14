Google TV on Android begins its Material 3 Expressive revamp in latest update

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Google TV app update brings some Material 3 Expressive design elements to users.

The release introduces updates for the movie/TV show details page, including a larger banner, center-aligned header, updated buttons, and more.

The update doesn’t include all the Material 3 Expressive changes we’ve seen in the past, which could roll out with a subsequent release.

Google has started rolling out the Material 3 Expressive revamp for several of its apps, with recent updates bringing design changes in Google Wallet, Keep, Gmail, and more. We’ve already spotted similar interface tweaks in a teardown of the Google TV app for Android, and its latest release adds even more improvements.

The movie and TV show detail pages in Google TV version 4.39.3356.780959673.5 have undergone subtle design changes. As shown in the following screenshots, the banner at the top is slightly bigger, and the movie/show name and ratings are now center-aligned. The Watchlist, Watched it, Like, and Dislike buttons no longer have a circular border, giving the interface a cleaner look.

Old New Old New Old New

The shortcuts in the Ratings section are now pill-shaped instead of rounded rectangles, and the image previews in the Top Stories section feature rounded corners. The new design also tweaks the Important Information section, which lists details in a more legible two-column layout.

While these changes are already rolling out with the latest Google TV release, the update does not include all the Material 3 Expressive changes we spotted previously. Google could roll them out with a subsequent update, and here’s an early look at what the app may look like when all the changes are live:

What do you think of Google TV’s Expressive makeover? Do you like the colorful new look? Let us know in the comments.

