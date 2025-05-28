Here's an early look at Google TV app's Material 3 Expressive overhaul (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is prepping a Material 3 Expressive redesign for the Google TV app on Android.

The revamped design is much more colorful, featuring accented gradients, buttons, and other UI elements.

These design changes are not yet live and will likely roll out after Android 16 QPR1 hits the stable channel.

Google is working on updating its apps in line with Android’s new Material 3 Expressive design language. Over the last few days, we’ve showcased some of the visual changes coming to the Google One, Files by Google, and the Google Photos apps, and we now have an early look at the expressive redesign of the Google TV app on Android.

We first spotted a few in-development visual and functional changes for the Google TV app while sifting through a beta release this March. At the time, we shared screenshots showcasing an updated blue color palette and a new Recent searches section on the search page, as well as code related to an upcoming Hot and New tab. Although these changes are yet to go live, we’ve spotted a few new interface updates in the latest Google TV release (version 4.39.3208.761013668.5).

As shown in the attached screenshots, the app’s For You tab could get much more colorful with an updated search icon and gradient that pulls the accent color from the current image in the preview carousel. The text, buttons, and carousel position indicator also feature this accent color and are larger than before.

In addition to the updated For You page, the accented UI elements can be seen on the loading screen and movie/show pages. However, the movie/show pages don’t have a colorful gradient or accented buttons underneath the preview image. Lastly, the updated design has a blue “Connect TV” floating action button (FAB) instead of a dull gray one.

These changes give the Google TV app a more lively appearance, but you’ll have to wait a while to get them on your phone. The app’s Material 3 Expressive redesign is not live for end users and will likely roll out after Android 16 QPR1 hits the stable channel. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

