Google TV is getting stuck in a search loop thanks to Gemini

TL;DR Google TV users are reporting that Gemini may have broken search on their TVs.

When attempting to perform a search, these users get stuck on a Gemini screen that asks whether they want to allow personal results.

Uninstalling the Google TV update appears to be one workaround.

In September 2025, Google started rolling out Gemini to Google TV. It first arrived on the TCL QM9K and has since spread to more devices. While the AI voice assistant is designed to be a helpful addition to the platform, it has been anything but that in recent days for some users. These users claim that Gemini has broken the search function on their TVs.

When setting up Gemini for TV, you’ll be greeted by a setup screen explaining what it is and what it can do. After you press the “Got it” button, you’ll see a second screen that asks whether you want to allow personal results from Google Photos, Calendars, and more. Here you can either turn the feature on or decline. The final part of the process lets you pick the voice Gemini will use. A new glitch appears to be forcing users through this process repeatedly when attempting to perform a search.

One Reddit user who recorded the issue shows that their TV is stuck in an unending loop when trying to search for an app. Every time the user hits the search button, the TV begins searching for the requested app, only for the Gemini setup screen to open. The result stays the same regardless of whether they turn on personal results or select “No, thanks.”

It appears that this user is far from alone. A number of other users have reported experiencing similar issues over the weekend. One even suggests that uninstalling the Google TV update has proven to be a viable workaround.

We have reached out to Google for comment. This article will be updated when more information on the situation becomes available.

