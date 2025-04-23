Google TV expands its Freeplay library, and here's what's new

Google is betting big on its free channel offerings for Google TV devices. After rebranding the experience as Freeplay last year and introducing a redesigned interface, Google is now working to make it easier for users to access free channels by adding a dedicated “Free TV” button to the remote of upcoming Google TV devices. The company has also expanded the Freeplay library several times over the last few months, with the latest addition bringing the total to over 170 free channels.

Google TV has added nine new channels to its Freeplay catalog, with a majority offering kid-friendly content. The selection includes channels streaming popular shows like Teletubbies and Sonic the Hedgehog, along with one for the viral YouTube sensation Baby Shark. For adults, Google TV has added a channel that streams episodes of the popular YouTube talk show Hot Ones. The complete list of new Freeplay channels (via 9to5Google) is reproduced below.

Filmrise: The New Detectives

Women Behind Bars

Filmrise: Hot Ones

Baby Shark TV

Sonic the Hedgehog

Teletubbies

Strawberry Shortcake

Rainbow Rangers

Xumo Free Kids TV

With the latest additions, Google TV’s Freeplay library now offers 174 free TV channels by default. You can get additional free live channels by downloading third-party apps like Pluto TV, Plex, HaystackNews, and Tubi. These apps offer a much wider selection of free channels, all of which will show up within the Live tab on your Google TV device. You can also access them using the dedicated Freeplay app experience.