From sports briefs to deep dives, Gemini for Google TV is getting a big update

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini for Google TV will now deliver more visual and relevant responses to your questions.

Google TV is also rolling out a feature called deep dives, which generates narrated visual breakdowns of educational topics.

Sports briefs are now available on the platform as well.

During CES this year, Google teased a few ways it planned to improve Gemini for Google TV. At the time, the company said these features would arrive in the coming months. A few of those features are now starting to roll out on Gemini-enabled devices.

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Google has announced that three new features are coming to Gemini for Google TV. These features include: Richer visual help: Gemini can now provide more visual and relevant responses. For example, if you ask Gemini for a recipe, it will dig up a video tutorial for you to watch. Or if you want to know the score of a game, the AI will bring up a live scorecard with information on where to watch.

Gemini can now provide more visual and relevant responses. For example, if you ask Gemini for a recipe, it will dig up a video tutorial for you to watch. Or if you want to know the score of a game, the AI will bring up a live scorecard with information on where to watch. Deep dives: If you want to explore an educational topic, the deep dive feature will generate a narrated visual breakdown that clearly explains the subject. In addition to the interactive walkthrough, Gemini will also present guided follow-up questions so you can learn more. Deep dive can be accessed by asking Gemini and clicking “Dive deeper” or by going to the Gemini tab on the Home page and selecting “Learn.”

If you want to explore an educational topic, the deep dive feature will generate a narrated visual breakdown that clearly explains the subject. In addition to the interactive walkthrough, Gemini will also present guided follow-up questions so you can learn more. Deep dive can be accessed by asking Gemini and clicking “Dive deeper” or by going to the Gemini tab on the Home page and selecting “Learn.” Sports briefs: Sports briefs is an expansion of the news briefs feature. You’ll now be able to get the latest sports news through narrated overviews. This is starting with the NBA, NCAA basketball, NHL, MLB, MLS, and NWSL.

What is your favorite Google TV feature? 79 votes The content discovery hub. 5 % Personal watchlists. 6 % Screensavers from Google Photos. 37 % Casting from other devices. 41 % Something else (let us know in the comments). 11 %

All three features will start rolling out today for users in the US. Meanwhile, users in Canada will have access to richer visual help starting today, with deep dives and sports briefs support arriving this spring.

The Mountain View-based firm also revealed that it is rolling out the Gemini for Google TV voice assistant to more regions this year. This rollout is expected to start this spring. Australia, New Zealand, and Great Britain will be the first countries added to the list during this rollout.

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