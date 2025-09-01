Ports, price, performance, or support: What trumps all on a Google TV streaming box?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Purchasing a TV streaming box is more daunting than choosing a new smartphone. With modern handsets, buying one that simply sucks is a rarity. You’ll have to juggle various pros and cons, but it’s been long since I’ve used an outright horrible phone. This isn’t true for TV boxes. Some obfuscate their software support while others pack disappointing hardware or awful networking.

I recently purchased a Chromecast with Google TV ($49.98 at Amazon). Yes, I know the product is on the older side and has been discontinued by its parent company, but it has been reliable, if not a little tardy. Nevertheless, it covers all my bases, and with the right Google TV apps, it becomes a capable streaming companion. It might lack ports and extensibility, but I can access F1TV, the usual streaming suspects, and YouTube without much issue. More importantly, I purchased it as an entertainment gateway while traveling with my partner. It’s perfect for this purpose.

Of course, if I had to purchase another TV box to live exclusively beneath my flat screen, I’d have a set list of must-haves before I start throwing cash around. This includes high-speed networking — preferably gigabit wired — a USB-A port for immediate storage expansion, HDMI eARC support for smoother audio equipment expansion, and plenty of RAM for smoother multitasking.

Notably, Acer Africa recently announced a Google TV box that comes very close to meeting some of these needs. Still, readers commenting on that particular article have got me wondering: what is it that you demand from your Google TV box or TV streaming box? Is it design, usability, software support, hardware muscle, accessibility, or a sensible, customizable remote control? Is it the price? Alternatively, would you rather invest in building your local network structure, with a Plex or Jellyfin server, for instance? I’m interested, and I’d love to hear your thoughts!

Here are some more questions: Tell us what TV streaming box you currently own or recently purchased and why you chose it.

What are the must-have features and specs you simply must have on a TV streaming box, and why?

Would you trade more extended software support for more ports or hardware futureproofing?

What is more important on a TV box: faster wireless or wired networking capabilities?

Do you think Google TV boxes are worth buying? Would you rather invest in an alternative solution, like a dedicated media PC, Apple TV, or smart TV? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

What are the most important TV streaming box features or specs? 5 votes A wide variety of ports, legacy and contemporary. 20 % Rapid wired networking. 20 % Rapid wireless networking. 20 % The latest software with a clear software update promise. 0 % Lots of RAM (4GB+). 20 % Plenty of internal storage (32GB+). 0 % Expandable storage support (via SD card slot or USB). 0 % Advanced video support (e.g. HDMI 2.0+ support, AI upscaling, etc.) 20 % Advanced audio support (e.g. HDMI eARC, Dolby Atmos, etc.) 0 % A reprogrammable remote. 0 % Manufacturer aftersales support. 0 % Another feature or spec (mention which in comments). 0 %

