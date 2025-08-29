Acer just announced a Google TV box with all the ports you want

Acer

The gadget includes USB-A connectivity, an Ethernet port, a microSD card slot, and an S/PDIF Optical Audio port.

The new streaming box has only launched in South Africa for now and costs ~$80.

Acer isn’t exactly a company you associate with Google TV boxes, but the company has now launched a rather impressive streaming box. Say hello to the Acer 4K UHD Google TV Box, or AiTV.

The Acer Google TV Box stands out as it offers a wide variety of ports. Expect HDMI (no surprise here), USB-C, USB-A, an Ethernet port, and a microSD card slot. The new TV box even includes an S/PDIF Optical Audio port if you prefer this solution for audio. It’s also worth noting that the device has a separate power input, freeing up the USB-C port for other uses.

As for core specs, the Acer 4K UHD Google TV Box ships with an Amlogic S905X5 processor (quad-core Cortex-A510 CPU, Mali-G310 GPU), a 4 TOPS TPU, super-resolution upscaling, and Wi-Fi 6. There’s some conflicting information about the RAM, though, as the company’s press release mentions 3GB of RAM while the pre-order page mentions 2GB. Our fingers are crossed for 3GB, as 2GB of RAM really doesn’t cut it anymore.

Otherwise, the streaming box has a pretty standard TV remote. Expect shortcut buttons for YouTube, YouTube Music, Netflix, and Prime Video, as well as a giant “Live TV” button.

Hoping to get your hands on this new Acer Google TV box? Well, the bad news is that it’s only announced for South Africa right now. There’s no word on an actual release date, but Acer says the device is available for pre-order and will cost 1,499 South African Rand (~$80). That price puts it roughly on par with the third-generation Xiaomi TV Box in the market.

In any event, we’ve asked Acer to clarify how much RAM is in its TV box and if it plans to bring the gadget to more markets (e.g., the US). We’ll update our article as soon as the company gets back to us.

