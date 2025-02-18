Google is working on a brighter future for Google TV remotes

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Code discovered in the latest Google TV Streamer update suggests Google is working on native support for backlit remotes.

The hidden settings include three backlight modes, offering users more control over their remote’s lighting.

While the current Google TV Streamer remote lacks backlit keys, Google might release a new backlit remote in the future.

The Google TV Streamer is Google’s best streaming device to date, but it’s not without its quirks, one of which is the lack of a backlit remote. However, it seems Google might finally be paying attention to this long-requested addition.

First reported by AFTVNews, the latest Google TV Streamer update contains strings referencing a backlight for supported Google TV remotes. This is buried in the Settings app code, meaning it’s not yet showing up on the public interface.

The code reveals that you’ll be able to choose between three backlight modes: “Never,” which keeps the remote dark at all times; “Standard,” which lights up the keys for five seconds after any button press; and “Scheduled,” which works like “Standard” but only between 6 PM and 6 AM.

Currently, remote backlighting on Google TV or Android TV is generally up to third-party manufacturers. These newly discovered strings suggest Google is looking to add direct support for the feature, making life easier for both device makers and users.

That said, it’s still unclear whether this update will directly benefit the Google TV Streamer itself. The device’s current remote doesn’t have backlighting, and there’s no confirmation yet of whether Google plans to release a new remote with this feature. It’s possible that the update is intended for third-party Google TV streaming devices that might offer backlit remotes.

Regardless, Google appears to be taking cues from rival platforms, such as Roku, and paying attention to making the remote experience more convenient.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like