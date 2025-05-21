Google TV apps can now beg you for ratings and reviews like phone apps

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV will now allow apps to prompt users for a rating and review.

Users will be able to submit ratings for the app either on their TV or on their preferred device.

You can also send a mobile notification to yourself to complete your TV app review.

Those rate and review prompts you occasionally see when using an app on your phone or tablet can be a little annoying. But at least you’re safe from them when you’re watching TV, right? Well, that was the case, but not anymore. Google is now allowing developers to add these pop-ups to apps on Google TV as well.

The Mountain View-based firm has announced it is extending the in-app ratings and reviews API to TV. This will give developers the tools they need to prompt you for ratings and reviews. In addition, you’ll now be able to take a look at rating averages, browse reviews, and leave your own review right from the app’s store listing.

If you’re interested in offering a review, you can choose to rate the app or submit your review directly from the TV. If using the remote’s D-pad or Gboard’s on-screen voice input sounds like a pain, you’ll also have the option to use a different device by selecting the”Rate on another device” chip.

In addition to rating the TV app on a different device, you can also send yourself a mobile notification. This way, you can remind yourself to finish typing out your review from your phone.

Ratings and reviews can be the helpful insight developers need to improve their apps. However, that doesn’t make the thought of suddenly being prompted to give a rating or review any less annoying.

