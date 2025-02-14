Google TV on Android just got this YouTube feature to help you choose your next show (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out AI summaries and reviews on the Android Google TV app.

The button appears right under the show’s thumbnail.

The feature provides a synopsis of the plot and a general overview of viewer opinions.

Last year, Google rolled out AI summaries to YouTube. Just as the name suggests, it’s a feature that provides a synopsis of the video you have pulled up. Now the AI summary feature is coming to the Google TV app on Android to help you choose the next show you want to watch.

Google is starting to roll out AI summaries and reviews to the Android Google TV app. We have spotted the feature on one of our test devices configured for the US. Our device has Google TV running on version 4.39.2886.720900620.9-release. You can see how it works in the screenshots below.

You’ll see a “Summaries, reviews & more” button below a show’s thumbnail. Tapping on that button opens a page that tells you what the show is about. That page has subsequent slides like Cinematic universe, a summary of the reviews, actual reviews, reviews and analysis from critics, and an advisory. At the bottom of the page, there are two buttons that will allow you to add the show to your watchlist and share it with others.

While this feature is live on one of our devices, we’re not seeing it yet on our other devices. It appears Google is taking it slow with this rollout, so it may not be live on your app yet.

