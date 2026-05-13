Google Translate is working to bring Live Translate offline

Stephen Headrick

TL;DR Google Translate currently supports offline mode, but only for text and images.

Translate now appears to be working on expanding that support to Live Translate.

Access would be limited to a subset of languages with the proper offline downloads available.

Translation software is already very good — some might even say “great” — but we’re still not quite to the point where we have the sort of seamless, real-time, effortlessly accessible translations promised long ago by sci-fi creations like Star Trek’s universal translator or The Hitchhiker’s Guide’s Babel fish. Based on what Google Translate appears to be working on, though, we may get there sooner than you’d think.

For a lot of users, the dream outcome here is a translation system where they can just speak naturally in their native tongue, while hearing all foreign languages translated in real time to something they can understand. Google Translate has offered just such a Live Translate mode for a while now, and it’s only gotten better with the arrival of Gemini. But there’s still one big limitation there that holds it back: Live Translate doesn’t work offline. The good news is that Google seems to be doing something about that, and in Translate version 10.17.48.914427315.6-release for Android, we see evidence that points to just such an offline mode.

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While Google Translate lets you download language packs for offline operation, right now those only work on text or images. And if you try to use Live Translate without an active internet connection, the app’s going to complain about it:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

You won’t yet see this even when running Translate’s latest update, but with this new release, we’re now able to get the app to give us an early peek at how offline Live Translate is coming together:

We’re well past just making guesses based on a few vague text strings here, and can already see a nicely polished onboarding screen introducing users to the feature.

In order to work with Live Translate offline you’ll need to have the correct language pack downloaded to your phone in advance — and as you can see on the right, Google’s already making preparations to highlight which of those languages will support Live offline.

Based on our observations, that group is likely to include English, French, German, Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish.

In addition to the big offline Live Translate progress, we’ve also spotted a couple smaller tweaks Google’s considering for the app’s interface, moving its paste, handwriting, and voice input buttons down to the same spot for easy access:

Even with the offline UI appearing decently far along, it’s still hard for us to say with any confidence what that situation looks like when it comes to the feature’s functionality — and admittedly, this feels like a decently robust problem to solve. That said, we’re still super excited to find this early confirmation that such an offline mode is even in the works, and look forward to hopefully getting a chance soon to see it in action.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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