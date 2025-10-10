This tiny Google Translate change could have a big impact on your foreign travels

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Translate is testing a full-screen view for translated text.

This should enhance both in-person and online interactions.

Google is also testing new button configurations for its upcoming AI features that let you ask follow-up questions based on a translation.

At some point or another, we have all relied on Google Translate to hold and continue conversations with people who don’t speak the same tongue as us. It’s truly a game-changer for international travel. Despite the slew of voice-based translation apps, or even dedicated devices, basic text translation — the app’s core functionality — might be what rescues you. To enhance this core functionality, Google is now testing a method to display translated text more prominently.

Google is testing two changes to the Translate app to improve results. The first under-trial change, which we spotted in version 9.21.36.816661266.2 of the Google Translate app for Android, displays the translated text in a larger-than-usual font. The larger text also displays in full-screen mode, encompassing a larger section than before.

Full screen button being tested. Full screen translation on Android. Full screen option for Google Translate on iOS Full screen translation on Android.

It’s safe to assume this feature is likely designed to help users translate text and present it to someone else for in-person conversations. It could also be useful if you wish to take a screenshot and share it with someone else. And in either case — or any other potential use, the enlarged text will help with better legibility, even from afar. It should also allow people with imperfect or impaired vision to read the translated text relatively easily.

Interestingly, the feature is already live in the Google Translate app for iOS, so it may arrive on Android very soon.

The other change we’re looking at today is associated with AI features in the Google Translate app. Google has been testing these features for a while, including a “Ask a Follow-up” control to expand the translated results for more context.

New buttons at the bottom

With the latest version, Google is testing two new buttons that replace the sole “Ask A Follow-up” button previously. The two new buttons now read “Understand” and “Ask,” and each has a different function. You can tap the Understand button to grasp the reasoning behind the working or the sentence structure of the translated text. Meanwhile, the Ask button can be handy for asking subsequent questions in the same way as the previous button.

