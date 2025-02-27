Here's your first look at a powerful new AI feature coming to Google Translate

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Translate is preparing a new AI-powered feature that lets users interact with translations and get deeper insights.

The new “Ask a Follow-up” button provides action options like Formal, Casual, Simplify, Rephrase, and Regional Variants, allowing users to modify the tone and style of translations.

Users can also listen to the AI-adjusted translations, provide feedback, and receive additional cultural context.

Google is all set to take its Translate app to the next level with an exciting new AI-powered feature. After spotting references to it in a recent Google Translate APK teardown, we now have a demo of how the new AI follow-up feature works. It appears to be a handy addition for users looking to understand and refine their translations in more detail.

You're reading an Authority Insights story. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Translate “Ask a follow-up” feature: How It Works

Once you input your content for translation in the Google Translate app, you’ll notice a new “Ask a Follow-up” button at the bottom of the translation results. This button opens up a range of AI-powered options to enhance your translation experience. Here’s how it works:

Information about the translation: When you press the “Ask a Follow-up” button, it provides additional context about the translation that was just completed. It offers insights into the translation’s nuances, helping users better understand how the AI generated the result.

Customizable tone and style: The feature also includes a set of options like Formal, Simplify, Casual, Alternative Translations, Rephrase, Regional Variants, and more. Selecting these will modify the tone and style of the translation, allowing users to see how the translation changes based on different settings.

Feedback and audio: Users can then listen to the translated text by pressing a sound icon, giving them a chance to hear the pronunciation or tone. Additionally, there are thumbs up and thumbs down buttons for users to provide feedback on the translation’s quality.

Other insights: The new Google Translate feature also provides additional cultural notes, grammar explanations, and regional variations, helping users understand how translations may differ depending on context or location.

We managed to enable the new feature in version 9.3.78.731229477.7 of the Google Translate app. However, it has not started rolling out widely. You can check out a demo of the feature in action in the video embedded above.

Google Translate’s new AI-powered feature could be a valuable tool for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of translations. With its ability to adjust tone, offer additional context, and provide real-time feedback, this new feature could make translation a more personalized and educational experience. Keep an eye out for this feature in upcoming Google Translate updates. We’re sure Google will announce the feature more formally when it’s ready to roll out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like