Google Translate gets a strange new vibe in latest makeover

TL;DR Google is testing out a new effect for the Translate button in Google Lens.

The Translate button has a bluish-purple ring that will pulsate when there’s text to translate.

The change appears in the latest beta of the Google app.

Google often likes to tinker with the UI of its products. So you may occasionally see something like a button moved to a different location, a new tab in a Google app, and so on. However, these tweaks don’t usually go against the company’s design language, which is what makes one of Google’s latest changes a bit of a surprise.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the tech giant’s latest UI tweak involves the Translate button in Google Lens. Normally, this button appears above the sheet in a solid Material You color. In the latest Google app beta (version 16.6), however, this button has been given an interesting effect.

When the phone detects text that can be translated, a bluish-purple ring forms around the button. That ring then proceeds to not only glow, but also stretches the previously static button. The animation works well as a way to draw your attention, telling you to interact with it to begin the translation process.

We can’t help but notice how different this is compared to Google’s existing design language. However, it does somewhat resemble the colorful overlay Gemini recently received.

