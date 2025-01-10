Google gives Gemini's compact overlay a colorful glow that looks suspiciously fruity

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini’s new compact overlay is getting a more colorful look with its latest design change.

The revamped overlay features a more prominent glow effect around the text box and the microphone button.

The colorful overlay appears to be rolling out via a server-side update, but it’s not widely available at the moment.

Shortly after Google rolled out the redesigned compact Gemini overlay last month, we spotted another in-development design change that made the contextual overlay more colorful with a prominent glow animation. This updated design is now rolling out to users.

According to recent reports on Reddit, the updated Gemini overlay has started reaching users. It’s not widely available at the moment, but it should reach more users over the coming days.

As you can see in the attached screenshot, the updated contextual overlay has a prominent glow animation around the text box and microphone button, giving it a more striking look.

This updated design is reminiscent of the new Siri animation Apple debuted with the iOS 18.1 update last year. However, Gemini’s glow effect is limited to the overlay and doesn’t border the entire display.

The colorful Gemini overlay appears to be rolling out via a server-side update. It’s not available on any of our devices at the moment, even with the latest Gemini app update and a Gemini Advanced subscription. We expect it to roll out to more users in the coming days. In the meantime, drop a comment to share your thoughts on this new design.

