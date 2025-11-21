Google Tasks could soon give you a better way to sort tasks (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Google Tasks could soon let you sort tasks by deadline.

The tasks would be sorted from earliest to latest deadline.

This would join other sorting options like date, title, and custom sorting order.

It took a while, but Google Tasks finally gained a deadline feature a few days ago. Now, we’ve discovered that Google could offer another nifty deadline-related feature in Tasks.

We conducted a teardown of the Google Tasks app for Android (2025.11.17.833092473.0-release) and enabled the ability to sort tasks by deadline. Check out our screenshots below.

Choosing this option results in tasks being sorted by earliest to latest deadline, while tasks with no deadline appear near the bottom. This approach makes sense, giving you a good idea of which tasks to prioritize based on when they need to be completed. Don’t care for this filter option? Then you can also sort tasks by title, date, “starred recently,” and your own custom order.

There’s no word on a release timeline for this sorting option, but we expect it to be available on all platforms where Tasks can be accessed (e.g., the Tasks app, Gmail, Calendar).

In any event, we’re glad to see this sorting option in Google Tasks, but there’s still room to improve the deadline functionality itself. The biggest omission is that you can’t set a deadline time in addition to a date. So we really hope Google adds this functionality sooner rather than later.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

