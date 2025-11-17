Search results for

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Google Tasks finally gets deadline feature, but it misses an important detail

The good news is that Google Tasks now supports deadlines. The bad news is that the implementation is barebones.
By

2 hours ago

google tasks feature 5
Andy Walker / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Google Tasks app for Android has now received deadline functionality.
  • This feature allows you to set a deadline date for your tasks.
  • Unfortunately, you can’t set a deadline time for these tasks right now.

We discovered a couple of months ago that Google was testing deadline functionality in its Tasks app. This would be a long-overdue addition to the app, and it looks like Google is finally rolling out this feature to users.

We can confirm that deadline support is now rolling out to the Google Tasks app for Android. Unfortunately, Twitter user and Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii has noted that you can set a deadline date but not a specific time. This lines up with my experience as well, as seen in the screenshots below.

Google Tasks lets you set a notification time for each task, but a deadline time would be handy as well. After all, you might want to receive a notification a few hours before the deadline so you have time to complete the task before it’s actually due.

I’m nevertheless glad to see that you can add a deadline date while creating the task. This differs from our APK teardown in September, as we had to first create the task and then edit it after the fact to add the deadline date. Then again, it’s likely that this limitation was due to the feature’s early development.

