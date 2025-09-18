Google Tasks may finally add this critical time-management feature (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted that Google Tasks looks to be testing deadline support.

Deadlines would only be an option to add when editing a task, rather than when it’s created.

The test version does not allow you to specify a deadline time and does not display the due date in the main list view.

Google Tasks has always been a bare-bones tool. For some, that’s part of the appeal, but its stripped-down approach often leaves power users wanting more. The lack of sharing, location-based reminders, or even simple priority options makes it feel like a lightweight option compared to fuller apps like TickTick.

Google does seem to be listening to the critics and experimenting with upgrades, though. We recently spotted potential upcoming support for attaching Google Drive files to tasks through Calendar. Now, another long-requested feature looks to be in testing.

In a recent Google Tasks update (v.2025.09.15.807005873.0-release), we managed to enable some early signs of deadline functionality. As things stand, you can’t add a due date to a task, which is surprising when you think about how people might want to use the app. In this version, we spotted that this may soon be something you’ll be able to add.

In the test version, you still can’t add a due date when you create your task. However, once it exists, you can edit it and add the deadline, as shown in the screenshots below.

When editing the task, the new field is restricted to just adding a due date, as there’s no opportunity to add a time to the deadline. Also, as the final screenshot above shows, this new addition only appears inside the task view rather than on the main list.

There’s no guarantee this will roll out widely or in this form. If released, Google might add a due time in the final version. In any event, adding deadlines would be a step toward making Google Tasks feel more like a true task manager rather than just a checklist app.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

