Google Tasks may be getting an upgrade that makes it worthy as a standalone app (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing the ability to add documents via Google Drive to tasks saved in Calendar.

It allows adding multiple files in various formats to a task’s description.

In its current form, the functionality is limited to Google Calendar but is not available through the native Tasks app or the web interface.

Tasks is one of Google’s most straightforward and user-friendly apps. But its lack of features, masquerading as simplicity, is also upsetting for users who demand more from to-do apps. However, as Google aims to consolidate reminders from various Google apps into Tasks, it is introducing some useful functionality to justify its existence, starting with support for Google Drive attachments.

We recently spotted Google Tasks’ upcoming support for attaching files stored in Drive. Although the long–requested feature is not directly available with the dedicated Tasks app, we were able to toggle the option to add attachments through Google Calendar, which also integrates Tasks. This addition might make Google Tasks appear useful as a standalone app, as its current functionality is limited to checking off completed items.

The option to insert attachments from Google Drive is visible at the bottom of the task’s description. In its current form, which we found hidden in version 2025.36.0-804188751 of the Google Tasks app, we could tap the “Add Google Drive attachment” to open a file picker displaying all files and folders stored in Google Drive. This workflow is identical to importing documents stored in Google Drive to Calendar events.

The option currently allows us to choose multiple files, and the selected files are listed under the task’s description. The button to add files still exists at the bottom, allowing us to add more files if needed. However, when the task is saved, the file names are hidden, likely implying the feature’s work-in-progress status.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

As I mentioned earlier, we could use the option to add attachments through Google Calendar, but not in the native Google Tasks app. Furthermore, it is only visible while editing existing tasks and does not appear while creating new ones, even while doing so with the Calendar app.

We’re unsure why that is the case, but suspect it has to do with the fact that Google is currently only testing the functionality. The ability is also limited to the Android app at the moment, and attachments to tasks do not appear on Calendar’s web interface, suggesting it may be a while before Google rolls it out to a broader audience. We will ensure notifying you when that happens.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow