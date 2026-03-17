Google's latest system update for Android is small, but surprisingly useful

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has detailed new March 2026 Play Services and Play Store updates for Android devices.

A new Wi-Fi Sync feature should make connectivity across your personal device ecosystem a lot smoother by automatically sharing and syncing known, trusted Wi-Fi networks.

You’ll also be able to try select premium games before buying them.

Google has detailed its latest March 2026 system services updates for Android, bringing a handful of small but useful improvements across phones, PCs, and Wear OS devices.

The biggest change comes via Google Play services v26.10, which introduces a new Wi-Fi Sync feature. This aims to make connectivity across your personal device ecosystem a lot smoother by automatically sharing and syncing known, trusted Wi-Fi networks. In theory, this means you won’t need to repeatedly enter passwords when switching between devices, and your saved networks should just follow you.

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On the Play Store side, version 50.6 is adding a consumer-friendly tweak. Users will now be able to try select premium games for a limited time before buying them. We first reported on this feature last month. Not only will this feature make it easier to decide whether a paid title is worth your money, but you’ll also be able to carry your progress forward from your trial once you purchase the game.

There’s also a smaller visual update for Wear OS users. When browsing the Play Store on a smartwatch, you’ll now see animated placeholders while pages load, which should make the experience feel a bit more polished.

As with most Play services and Play Store updates, these changes will roll out gradually. Even though they’re now official, it may take some time before they show up on your devices.

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