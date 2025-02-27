Google unveils one-stop hub for Pixel and Nest device management

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced a new “Your Devices” page on the Google Store for Pixel and Nest users to manage their devices.

The page allows users to check warranty status, view device information, request support, locate devices, order repairs, and more.

Users with Preferred Care can also access extended warranty options.

Google has introduced a new page in its online store, providing a one-stop hub for all your device needs. If you’re a Pixel or Nest device owner, you can now access detailed information about your devices through the new “Your Devices” page on the Google Store.

This section, first noticed by Android Police last week, is now live and serves as a central location for managing your Google hardware. The page lists all the devices linked to your Google account, with a thumbnail image for each one for easy selection.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Key Features of Your Devices page on Google Store: Warranty Status: You can easily check the warranty status of your devices. It’s displayed upfront in the thumbnail for each device.

Device Information: You can also view important details like serial numbers and IMEI.

Support: You can request support or get troubleshooting help.

Find My Device: You can use this feature to locate or remotely wipe your lost devices.

Repairs: Repairs can be ordered directly from the page.

Preferred Care: If you’ve opted for Google’s Preferred Care, you can view extended warranty options for your devices. Additionally, you can add or remove devices from your Google account directly through this page.

The new “Your Devices” page streamlines managing your Google hardware. Whether you’re checking warranties, requesting support, or locating your devices, it offers a simple and efficient way to manage all your Pixel and Nest products in one place.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like