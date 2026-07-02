Google Store ends sales of classic Nest smart lock

TL;DR You’ll no longer find the Nest x Yale Lock on the Google Store.

The stock has run out and the listing has been removed.

The old URL now redirects to its replacement.

There are all kinds of smart locks on the market, but few are as well-known as the Nest x Yale Lock. While that’s a notable accomplishment, that didn’t stop it from being discontinued in 2025. Now it looks like its time has officially come to an end.

Spotted by 9to5Google, Google is no longer selling the Nest x Yale Lock on the Google Store. When it was announced that the smart lock would be discontinued, it was said that it would remain on sale as long as supplies last. It appears that the stock has finally dried up completely.

If you try to visit the Nest x Yale Lock listing by using the old URL, the Google Store will redirect you to the smart lock’s replacement. This replacement is the Yale Smart Lock with Matter, which is designed to match Google’s Nest Doorbells.

Something worth noting is that you won’t be able to complete your purchase of the Yale Smart Lock with Matter from the Google Store. Instead, Google will direct you to its partner Yale to finish the process, where you can purchase it for $189.99. You can still get the Nest x Yale Lock from other vendors, like Walmart, but supplies are nearly gone.

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